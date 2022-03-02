Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Barclays

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on UNM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unum Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a market perform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.78.

Unum Group stock opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $31.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 75.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 14,230 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Unum Group by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,504,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,721,000 after acquiring an additional 298,738 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Unum Group by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 285,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after acquiring an additional 55,985 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,219,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Unum Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 142,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

