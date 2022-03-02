Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 465.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 352,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 289,703 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Unum Group worth $8,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 33.6% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in Unum Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 15,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management raised its position in Unum Group by 53.5% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 14,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 19,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.78.

UNM stock opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $31.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.86.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

