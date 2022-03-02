UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Major Shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc Acquires 176,936 Shares

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 176,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,707,432.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Insight Holdings Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UserTesting alerts:

On Monday, February 28th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 100,574 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.13 per share, for a total transaction of $817,666.62.

On Thursday, February 24th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 75,276 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $595,433.16.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 40,200 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $326,022.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 35,994 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $304,869.18.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 50,126 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $461,159.20.

On Monday, February 14th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 5,035 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,408.70.

On Friday, February 11th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 99,039 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $852,725.79.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 35,872 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $304,912.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 81,177 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $624,251.13.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 234,746 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,591,577.88.

USER traded down $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.51. 1,338,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,564. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.78. UserTesting Inc has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $15.98.

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Equities analysts anticipate that UserTesting Inc will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UserTesting has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

About UserTesting (Get Rating)

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.