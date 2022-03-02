UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.080-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $43 million-$44 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.08 million.UserTesting also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.410-$-0.390 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Shares of NYSE:USER traded down $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,338,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,564. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78. UserTesting has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98.

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts expect that UserTesting will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 234,746 shares of UserTesting stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $1,591,577.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,678,714 shares of company stock valued at $11,365,615.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

