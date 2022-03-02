Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 329 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 955 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX opened at $64.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.95. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.85 and a 52-week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 47.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Gordon Haskett reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

TJX Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.