VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NYSEARCA:PPH) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NYSEARCA:PPH – Get Rating) fell 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $74.95 and last traded at $75.71. 85,236 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 112,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.93.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.03.

