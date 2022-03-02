Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Holdings Decreased by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,113 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,607,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,696,000 after buying an additional 262,636 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,606,551. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $56.00 and a 1-year high of $65.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.34.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

