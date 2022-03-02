Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Position Decreased by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC cut its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 312.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded down $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.46. 11,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,294. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.41 and a 1-year high of $343.96. The company has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.92.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $476.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.31 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.22.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

