Venus Price Up 21.3% Over Last 7 Days (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last seven days, Venus has traded up 21.3% against the dollar. One Venus coin can currently be bought for $10.77 or 0.00024419 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a total market capitalization of $131.01 million and $42.17 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,138.72 or 1.00053315 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00070112 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002028 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015552 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.92 or 0.00274105 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Venus

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 12,161,949 coins. Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

