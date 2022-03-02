Verici Dx (LON:VRCI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $38.50

Shares of Verici Dx plc (LON:VRCI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 38.50 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 37.06 ($0.50), with a volume of 50240 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.50 ($0.53).

The company has a market capitalization of £52.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 47.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 59.12. The company has a current ratio of 26.51, a quick ratio of 26.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,309.09.

Get Verici Dx alerts:

About Verici Dx (LON:VRCI)

Verici Dx plc engages in developing and commercializing clinical diagnostics kidney transplant tests. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Penarth, United Kingdom. As of July 10, 2020, Verici Dx plc is a former subsidiary of Renalytix AI plc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verici Dx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verici Dx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.