VerusCoin (VRSC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $15,240.00

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. VerusCoin has a market cap of $50.48 million and $15,240.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001710 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 37.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00042897 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,983.05 or 0.06781423 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,031.74 or 1.00098231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00044116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00048665 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002738 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 67,094,065 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.