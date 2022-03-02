VerusCoin (VRSC) Price Up 37.4% Over Last Week

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001710 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VerusCoin has traded up 37.4% against the U.S. dollar. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $50.48 million and approximately $15,240.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 67,094,065 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

