Viacoin Price Up 14.6% Over Last Week (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. Viacoin has a market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $7,770.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0962 or 0.00000218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.05 or 0.00251566 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00013451 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001348 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000469 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

