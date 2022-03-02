VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Bought by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,987 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in VMware were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of VMware by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 301 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of VMware by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 281 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its position in shares of VMware by 398.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 319 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. FBN Securities dropped their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.87.

VMW stock traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.61. 51,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,985,914. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.22. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $108.80 and a one year high of $172.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.59. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

