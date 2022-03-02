Voloridge Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of CareDx worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CareDx by 196.5% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,032,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,421,000 after purchasing an additional 684,171 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 996.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 544,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after purchasing an additional 494,554 shares during the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 920,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,331,000 after buying an additional 399,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 263.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,809,000 after buying an additional 362,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its position in shares of CareDx by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,739,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,227,000 after buying an additional 300,807 shares during the period.

Get CareDx alerts:

CDNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.80.

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $38.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.98. CareDx, Inc has a 12 month low of $34.09 and a 12 month high of $96.88.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $79.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.10 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CareDx news, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $416,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Bickerstaff sold 25,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $977,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,724 shares of company stock worth $2,865,729 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CareDx Company Profile (Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.