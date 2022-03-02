Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 183.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,774 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 16.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 144.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 14,391 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 10.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 49,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 13.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,207,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total transaction of $2,502,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Novanta stock opened at $130.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.41 and a beta of 1.10. Novanta Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.73 and a 52 week high of $184.44.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $198.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.64 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

