Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $1.94 Million in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 220,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of American Axle & Manufacturing as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 616.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 26.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

AXL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.21.

Shares of AXL stock opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.40 million, a PE ratio of 282.67, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.33. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $13.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 25.36%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

