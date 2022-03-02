Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 101,789 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,789 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 50.0% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,317,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,918,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106,706 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 0.9% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,505,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,063,000 after acquiring an additional 108,155 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 7,327,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,788,000 after acquiring an additional 194,424 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 36.6% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,073,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,001,000 after acquiring an additional 822,748 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 1.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,716,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,254,000 after acquiring an additional 39,440 shares during the period.

ARMK stock opened at $35.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.14 and a 200 day moving average of $35.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 254.88 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Aramark has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Aramark had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 314.31%.

ARMK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aramark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

