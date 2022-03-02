Voya Investment Management LLC Has $440,000 Stock Holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASIX. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ASIX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

ASIX stock opened at $39.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $50.95.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.70%.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

