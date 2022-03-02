Wedbush Weighs in on Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report issued on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico expects that the company will earn $2.22 per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.22).

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Praxis Precision Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

NASDAQ PRAX opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.11. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The stock has a market cap of $586.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.51.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 93.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 207,350.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.