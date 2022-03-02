Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Credo Technology Group (CRDO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ: CRDO) recently:

2/23/2022 – Credo Technology Group is now covered by analysts at Roth Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Credo Technology Group is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Credo Technology Group is now covered by analysts at Craig Hallum. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Credo Technology Group is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Credo Technology Group is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Credo Technology Group is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Credo Technology Group is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Credo Technology Group is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ CRDO traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, reaching $16.36. 314,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,520. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $16.96.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is a provider of high-performance serial connectivity solutions for the hyperscale datacenter, 5G carrier, enterprise networking, artificial intelligence and high-performance computing markets. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.