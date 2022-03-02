Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CS Disco (LAW)

CS Disco (NYSE: LAW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/1/2022 – CS Disco was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CS Disco Inc. provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

2/25/2022 – CS Disco had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – CS Disco had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – CS Disco had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $50.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – CS Disco had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $64.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – CS Disco had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – CS Disco had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – CS Disco had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $71.00 to $47.00.

1/18/2022 – CS Disco was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CS Disco Inc. provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

1/13/2022 – CS Disco had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – CS Disco was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CS Disco Inc. provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

1/6/2022 – CS Disco was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $60.00.

1/5/2022 – CS Disco was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CS Disco Inc. provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

LAW stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.65. The stock had a trading volume of 10,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,436. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.34. CS Disco Inc has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $69.41.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.59 million. CS Disco’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CS Disco Inc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 30,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $1,067,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 54,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $2,020,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 94,819 shares of company stock worth $3,398,898 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAW. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

