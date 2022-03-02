Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 844,958 Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,629,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844,958 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 5.76% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions worth $13,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PANL. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 230.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 624,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 435,298 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 109,625.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 317,913 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 339.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 338,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 261,454 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $827,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $796,000. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PANL opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.21 million, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.46. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $6.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.53%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PANL shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

