Wellington Management Group LLP Buys Shares of 1,414,501 Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,414,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,967,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.67% of Taboola.com as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taboola.com by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taboola.com by 186.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 14,408 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com stock opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.76. Taboola.com, Ltd. has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

TBLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Taboola.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

