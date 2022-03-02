Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its position in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116,691 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.30% of Howard Hughes worth $14,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HHC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 38.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the second quarter worth about $204,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HHC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Howard Hughes in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company.

Shares of HHC opened at $95.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.65 and a beta of 1.45. The Howard Hughes Co. has a one year low of $81.99 and a one year high of $113.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.69.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.60). Howard Hughes had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 2.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Howard Hughes Profile (Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.