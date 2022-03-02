Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 2.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Whitestone REIT updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.980-$1.020 EPS.

Shares of WSR traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.27. 11,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,812. Whitestone REIT has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $12.30. The firm has a market cap of $602.62 million, a P/E ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

