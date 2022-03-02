WINkLink (WIN) Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last week, WINkLink has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. WINkLink has a market cap of $268.37 million and $103.17 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINkLink coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00042328 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,941.45 or 0.06697588 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,919.79 or 1.00003886 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00043956 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00047081 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002713 BTC.

WINkLink Coin Profile

WINkLink’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,855,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

