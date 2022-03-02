WisdomTree Australia Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:AUSE) Stock Price Down 0%

WisdomTree Australia Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:AUSE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.84 and last traded at $54.02. Approximately 2,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.04.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.02.
About WisdomTree Australia Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:AUSE)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WisdomTree Australia Dividend Fund (AUSE)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Australia Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Australia Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.