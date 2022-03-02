Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Analysts expect that Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY – Get Rating) will report $1.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty One analysts have made estimates for Workday’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.38 billion and the highest is $1.45 billion. Workday posted sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full year sales of $6.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.13 billion to $7.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Workday.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

NYSE WDAY traded up $6.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $247.02. 98,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,513,948. Workday has a 1-year low of $205.90 and a 1-year high of $307.81.

About Workday (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

