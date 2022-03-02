Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $319.00 at Barclays

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $318.00 to $319.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group raised Workday from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $316.83.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $240.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,670.63, a P/E/G ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Workday has a 1-year low of $205.90 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.40 and its 200 day moving average is $262.20.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Workday will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $1,350,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $1,226,559.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 431,640 shares of company stock worth $110,386,791 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Workday by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Workday by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 23.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Workday by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

