Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $245.20 Million

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $43,784.21 or 1.00109759 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion and $245.20 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00075788 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00022419 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001988 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00014884 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.27 or 0.00272693 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 263,179 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

