WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WW International had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. WW International updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.310-$-0.260 EPS and its Q1 guidance to ($0.31)-($0.26) EPS.

WW International stock opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average of $17.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.56. WW International has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $41.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in WW International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of WW International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WW International by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after buying an additional 97,579 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of WW International from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

