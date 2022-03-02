WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WW International had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. WW International updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.310-$-0.260 EPS and its Q1 guidance to ($0.31)-($0.26) EPS.
WW International stock opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average of $17.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.56. WW International has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $41.13.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in WW International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of WW International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WW International by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after buying an additional 97,579 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.
