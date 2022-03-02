Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:XHR traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.77. 7,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.06. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $21.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on XHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 8,647 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 20,657 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 77,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 15,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

