Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2022

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:XHR traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.77. 7,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.06. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $21.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on XHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 8,647 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 20,657 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 77,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 15,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR)

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.