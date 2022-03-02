Xion Finance (XGT) Reaches Market Cap of $229,616.35

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Xion Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0231 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. Xion Finance has a total market cap of $229,616.35 and $8,216.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded down 30.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00042104 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,948.02 or 0.06724405 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,874.78 or 1.00077773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00044737 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00047307 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Xion Finance Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

