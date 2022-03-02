XR Securities LLC Makes New Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 237.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 423,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after purchasing an additional 297,883 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 43.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $685,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 261.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 153,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 111,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.10. The stock had a trading volume of 333,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,904,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.33 and its 200 day moving average is $34.37. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $38.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSX. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

