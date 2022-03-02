xSuter (XSUTER) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $162,931.00

xSuter (CURRENCY:XSUTER) traded down 37.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last week, xSuter has traded 35% lower against the dollar. xSuter has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $162,931.00 worth of xSuter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xSuter coin can currently be bought for about $82.09 or 0.00186617 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00042897 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,983.05 or 0.06781423 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,031.74 or 1.00098231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00044116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00048665 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002738 BTC.

xSuter Coin Profile

xSuter’s total supply is 20,000 coins. xSuter’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io

Buying and Selling xSuter

