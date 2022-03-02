Xtreme Drilling (TSE:XDC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xtreme Drilling Corp. (TSE:XDC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.99. Xtreme Drilling shares last traded at C$1.90, with a volume of 24,700 shares traded.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.90. The firm has a market cap of C$142.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91.
Xtreme Drilling Company Profile (TSE:XDC)
