Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $21.38

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.38 and last traded at $21.40, with a volume of 742 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yamaha Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Yamaha Motor alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Yamaha Motor had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 17.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Yamaha Motor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YAMHF)

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engines, and transportation equipment. It operates through the following segments Land Mobility, Marine Products, Robotics, Financial Services, and Others. The Land Mobility segment offers motorcycle and parts, four-wheel buggies, snowmobiles, and electrically assisted bicycles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yamaha Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaha Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.