YF Link (YFL) Price Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 2nd. In the last seven days, YF Link has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YF Link coin can now be purchased for approximately $72.95 or 0.00166690 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YF Link has a market cap of $3.76 million and approximately $348,152.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003738 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00034974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00104838 BTC.

YF Link Coin Profile

YF Link (YFL) is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official website is yflink.io . YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

Buying and Selling YF Link

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YF Link should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YF Link using one of the exchanges listed above.

