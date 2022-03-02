Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Express (NYSE:AXP) to Announce $2.41 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will report $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for American Express’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.01 and the highest is $2.74. American Express reported earnings of $2.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year earnings of $9.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.42 to $10.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $11.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.95 to $12.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.50.

In related news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1,647.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,537,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $425,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,445 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of American Express by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $762,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,886 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,236 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,638,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,997,731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $3.01 on Friday, hitting $181.07. 146,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,908,229. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.05 and its 200 day moving average is $172.00. American Express has a 52-week low of $135.13 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $137.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 17.22%.

American Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

