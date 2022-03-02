Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Will Post Earnings of $2.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) to announce $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.12 and the highest is $2.43. Acuity Brands reported earnings per share of $2.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year earnings of $11.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.35 to $12.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $12.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.20 to $13.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $926.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.24 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on AYI. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,956,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $626,012,000 after buying an additional 19,457 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,745,000 after acquiring an additional 10,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AYI opened at $182.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.06. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $119.67 and a twelve month high of $224.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 5.60%.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

