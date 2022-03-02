Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Electromed Inc. (NYSE:ELMD) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Electromed Inc. (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) will report $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Electromed’s earnings. Electromed reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electromed will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Electromed.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Electromed in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of ELMD stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $12.29. 9,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,329. Electromed has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The company has a market cap of $104.87 million, a P/E ratio of 55.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.62.

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

