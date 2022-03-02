Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.50 Million

Equities analysts expect High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) to report sales of $55.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for High Tide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.22 million to $55.85 million. High Tide reported sales of $29.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 86.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that High Tide will report full-year sales of $276.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $260.23 million to $286.06 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $376.03 million, with estimates ranging from $352.34 million to $415.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover High Tide.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.86 million during the quarter. High Tide had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 26.08%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HITI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of High Tide from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised High Tide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HITI. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of High Tide during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of High Tide during the second quarter worth $69,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of High Tide during the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of High Tide by 314.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 36,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

HITI stock remained flat at $$4.30 during midday trading on Friday. 2,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,848. High Tide has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.50.

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

