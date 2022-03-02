Zacks: Brokerages Expect German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) to Post $0.64 EPS

Analysts expect German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) to announce $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. German American Bancorp posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 36.61% and a return on equity of 13.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director Thomas W. Seger purchased 8,000 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,196 shares of company stock worth $303,276. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,310,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,762,000 after acquiring an additional 17,966 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 898,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,018,000 after acquiring an additional 9,601 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 522,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,434,000 after acquiring an additional 30,609 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 452,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the period. 43.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GABC traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.62. 37,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,275. German American Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $51.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.93%.

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

