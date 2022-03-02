Zacks: Brokerages Expect NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29. NetApp reported earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTAP. Barclays decreased their target price on NetApp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.61.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $674,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,501,316 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,248 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,654 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,038 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 141,317 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 64,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 998,655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $81,710,000 after acquiring an additional 81,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.10. The stock had a trading volume of 88,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,297. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp has a 1 year low of $58.83 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

