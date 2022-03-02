Zacks Investment Research Lowers Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) to Hold

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrols Restaurant Group is the largest BURGER KING franchisee in the U.S., with over 800 restaurants and has operated BURGER KING restaurants since 1976. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TAST. Stephens lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $127.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAST. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 44.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

