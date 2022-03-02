Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) to Hold

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP. is a unitary savings and loan holding company, which, under existing laws, is generally not restricted as to types of business activities in which it may engage, provided that the subsidiary, continues to be a qualified thrift lender. Under the regulations of the Office of Thrift Supervision, the subsidiary is a qualified thrift lender if its ratio of qualified thrift investments to portfolio assets is 65% or more, on a monthly average basis in nine of every 12 months. “

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIC traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.99. 137,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,887. Flushing Financial has a 52 week low of $19.79 and a 52 week high of $25.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $735.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.66.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). Flushing Financial had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 13.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Flushing Financial will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Flushing Financial by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 24,609 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Flushing Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,388,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,031,000 after acquiring an additional 55,009 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Flushing Financial by 1,481.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 234,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 219,453 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Flushing Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 20,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

