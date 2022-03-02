Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Rating Lowered by Loop Capital

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ZBH. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.96.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $124.14 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $108.47 and a one year high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.31.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 13,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.1% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.7% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 3,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.6% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

