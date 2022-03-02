Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.86-$0.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.070-$1.075 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.450-$3.510 EPS.

Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.61. 7,222,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,492,843. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.43. The firm has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $114.26 and a fifty-two week high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZM. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $147.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citic Securities started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $219.27.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.57, for a total value of $968,619.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $2,319,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,879 shares of company stock valued at $24,841,304 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 48.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

