ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.60

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.60 and last traded at $4.67, with a volume of 11773 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ZTE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.91.

ZTE Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of information and telecommunication technology products. The company has the most complete telecommunications product line, covering every vertical sector of wireless networks, core networks, access & bearer networks, services and terminals markets.

